Boko Haram leader, Shekau, feared dead as ISWAP allegedly attacks Sambisa | Ripples Nigeria

An armed group suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday, reportedly launched an attack on the hideout of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group in Sambisa Forest.

According to reports by PRNigeria, the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, officially known as Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l- Jihad (JAS), is feared dead after a fierce battle with ISWAP.

According to the source, hundreds of ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa with heavy gun trucks during the week hunting for Shekau.

It was gathered that Shekau was not directly killed by ISWAP, but blew himself up and committed suicide when the rival terrorist group attempted to capture him (Shekau) alive, during the gun duel.

Although no official statement has been released to confirm the development, a lot of people on Thursday morning, took to social media platforms to celebrate Shekau’s death.

A security report obtained stated, that “Unconfirmed source reported that the leader of JAS Abubakar shekau was dethroned and killed by ISWAP and they have taken over the entire Sambisa Forest.

“With these development ISWAP are more equipped and funded than JAS. So their mode of operation will change, and there is likely going to experience frequent attacks around Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Biu LGA’S, and part of Adamawa.

“All humanitarians around the axis should be security conscious and be very vigilant.”

Findings reveal that ISWAP has been in pursuit of Shekau which led to him discarding his camp and running off until he was rounded up yesterday which led to his death. The reported clash also resulted to some casualties on the ISWAP side.

Meanwhile, Sambisa Forest shares local border with parts of Konduga, Bama, Gwoza Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga, and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno, with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe and Madagali in Adamawa State.

