 Boko Haram leader, Shekau, feared dead as ISWAP allegedly attacks Sambisa | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Boko Haram leader, Shekau, feared dead as ISWAP allegedly attacks Sambisa

Published

30 seconds ago

on

An armed group suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday, reportedly launched an attack on the hideout of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group in Sambisa Forest.

According to reports by PRNigeria, the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, officially known as Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l- Jihad (JAS), is feared dead after a fierce battle with ISWAP.

According to the source, hundreds of ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa with heavy gun trucks during the week hunting for Shekau.

It was gathered that Shekau was not directly killed by ISWAP, but blew himself up and committed suicide when the rival terrorist group attempted to capture him (Shekau) alive, during the gun duel.

Although no official statement has been released to confirm the development, a lot of people on Thursday morning, took to social media platforms to celebrate Shekau’s death.

A security report obtained stated, that “Unconfirmed source reported that the leader of JAS Abubakar shekau was dethroned and killed by ISWAP and they have taken over the entire Sambisa Forest.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to resuscitate special courts for trial of Boko Haram insurgents, financiers

“With these development ISWAP are more equipped and funded than JAS. So their mode of operation will change, and there is likely going to experience frequent attacks around Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Biu LGA’S, and part of Adamawa.

“All humanitarians around the axis should be security conscious and be very vigilant.”

Findings reveal that ISWAP has been in pursuit of Shekau which led to him discarding his camp and running off until he was rounded up yesterday which led to his death. The reported clash also resulted to some casualties on the ISWAP side.

Meanwhile, Sambisa Forest shares local border with parts of Konduga, Bama, Gwoza Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga, and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno, with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe and Madagali in Adamawa State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Sports15 hours ago

Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia

Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Sports15 hours ago

PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
Sports16 hours ago

EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes

Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Sports1 day ago

Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech3 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech7 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...