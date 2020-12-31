‘Nigerians harbour too much hate to be allowed to carry guns for self defence’

Chief Abiola Ogundokun has kicked against calls for Nigerians to be allowed to handle guns for self defence, saying such will be counter productive as Nigerians harbour too much hatred towards each other.

Ogundokun, a High Chief of Iwo in Osun State, further said that approving license for individuals to bear guns could lead to more chaos, claiming that Nigerians lack the necessary discipline to handle a gun, especially as the hatred towards one another in the society is unbearable.

The community leader stated this during the 41st memorial prayer of his father in Iwo, adding that there is too much conspiracy against Nigeria and it will take a commitment from all stakeholders to return the country to the path of peace and harmony.

According to him, to tackle insecurity appropriately in the country, parents must nurture their children with appropriate values rather than emphasising on materialism that usually forced them to want to cut corners to achieve success.

Ogundokun said: “If everybody is licenced to carry guns, many people will be killed. Both criminals and innocent people. Recently, they kidnapped 334 boys in Kankara, Katsina State on a bike, that is a big conspiracy against the state.

“We are not disciplined in this country. look in USA and other developed countries where people are allowed to carry a gun, there is strict control against indiscriminate use and the leaders respect the rule of law, respect the police and citizens obey the law. But here, criminals gang up with elites to unleash terror on the society.

“Even elites lack the temperament to carry a gun because once a misunderstanding occurs, the next thing you will witness is that they will just roll out their guns and begin to kill one another.

“All of us, parents should run less after money but the quality upbringing of our children, it is a great community service. We should work and think of what we can do for the community.

“Parent must go back to the family and turn themselves to teachers and role models by instilling discipline in their wards so that everybody can be responsible. We must give ourselves to our God. Look at the Imams and pastors, they are flying about in private jets at the detriment of the poor people.”

