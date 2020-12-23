KANKARA ABDUCTION: IGP vows no incident similar to Kankara school boys’ abduction will ever happen again

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has vowed that a similar incident akin to the abduction of scores of schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State will not happen again.

The vow was made on Wednesday by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, shortly before he attended a closed-door meeting with the top echelon of the Nigerian Police Force in Katsina.

According to Mohammed Adamu, the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, would be the last of such incidents to happen in Katsina state.

Mohammed Adamu also noted that the meeting was to restrategise and come up with tactics that will not give bandits or criminals rooms to operate freely in the state and at any time.

“The recent Kankara incident was unfortunate. I am in Katsina to ensure that such an incident will and shall never happen again.

“We are in Katsina today to ensure that the state is crime-free.

“Internal security is the job of the police. We should never give an opportunity to criminals to operate and we have resolved not to allow either bandits or any other criminals anytime to operate either in the morning, afternoon, or at night.

“That is why we are liaising with our partners including security agencies and other stakeholders like the Miyyetti Allah, not to allow bandits and other criminals to operate,” the IGP stated.

