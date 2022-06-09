Nigerians spent N135.85bn on importation of motorcycles in six months – NBS

Nigerians spent N135.85 billion on importation of motorcycles from different part of the world in six months.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in a report on Foreign Trade in Goods published on its website recently.

According to NBS, Nigerians spent N61.25 billion on the importation of motorcycles in the last three months of 2021 and another N74.6 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The report read: “In the first quarter of 2022, manufactured goods mainly imported were ‘safety or relief valves’ from France and China worth N70.2 billion and N3.30 billion followed by motorcycles and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor.”

The analysis of the report shows a steady rise in motorcycle import bills.

In the first quarter of 2021 alone, motorcycles worth N117.65 billion were cleared at the nation’s ports.

It is expected that there will be a decline in the importation of motorcycles to Nigeria in the coming months following the ban of Okada operations in Lagos State.

