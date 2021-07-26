Nigeria’s Anyanacho crashes out in Taekwondo as Edem’s Tokyo Olympics fairytale ends

Team Nigeria will no longer be hoping for a medal in the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics as sole representative Elizabeth Anyanacho has crashed out.

Anyanacho exited the competition in the Round of 16 after losing 12-7 to Turkish fighter Nur Tatar in the women’s under-67kg category.

“I have cried and I still feel hurt because I wanted to spring a good surprise, despite being 4 years early to my original Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Anyanacho after her defeat.

“It will be a difficult few weeks and months ahead of me, because I will keep replaying today in my head, and trying to replay all I could have done. But it is OK, because the lessons will help my development.”

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Edem Offiong bowed out of the women’s singles of the table event at the Games after clinching Team Nigeria’s first win last weekend against Dora Madarasz 4-1.

Edem crashed out after a 4-1 (13-11,2-11,2-11,8-11,6-11) second round loss to United States of America’s Lily Zhang.

Edem, 34, won the first set but later capitulated against the three-time US champion.

She joins Funke Oshonaike and Olajide Omotayo in exiting from the table tennis event.

In the Badminton women’s singles event, Nigeria’s representative, Dorcas Adesokan lost her first group game against Clara Azurmendi.

Adesokan fell 2-0 (21-10, 21-2) to her opponent, but will face South Korea’s An Se-young in her next match on Tuesday.

