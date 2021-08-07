Brazil beat Spain to successfully defend men’s Olympic football gold

Brazil have on Saturday emerged champions of the world in the men’s Olympic football event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The South American country, which had won the gold medal in the Rio 2016 edition of the Olympics, successfully defended it in Tokyo.

Brazil won the final following a dramatic extra-time victory over Spain at the Nissan Stadium.

After regulation time ended 1-1, substitute Malcom raced in behind and slotted home the winner after 108 minutes to hand Brazil the title.

Read Also: Mexico beat hosts Japan to win bronze in Olympic men’s football

Recall that Mexico had defeated Japan 3-1 on Friday to secure the Bronze medal in the men’s competition.

Meanwhile, in the women’s football event, Canada emerged gold winners for the first time after winning in the final on Friday.

They overcame Sweden in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Yokohama to bag the nation’s first Gold Medal in the sport in 117 years.

Join the conversation

Opinions