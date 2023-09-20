Nigeria’s capital market loses N12.6bn amid sell-offs in Ikeja Hotel, GSK

Trading in the Nigerian stock market ended on Wednesday with the equity capitalization depreciating by 0.03 percent.

This represented a N12.86 billion dip in the market capitalization from N37.41 trillion to N37.40 trillion at the close of business today.

The All-Share Index dipped by 23.5 basis points to close at 68,335.72, down from 68,359.22 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 566.63 million shares worth N5.38 billion in 8,201 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 676.73 million shares valued at N5.89 billion traded in 7,659 deals the previous day.

Sunu Assurance topped the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.80 kobo to N0.88 kobo per share.

Berger gained N1.15 kobo to close at N12.75 kobo, above its opening price of N11.60 kobo per share.

Oando’s share price was up by N1.30 kobo to move from N13.30 kobo to N14.60 kobo per share.

Chams gained N0.13 kobo to rise from N1.33 kobo to N1.46 kobo per share.

MRS’ share value rose by N9 to end trading at N104 from N95 per share.

Transcorp Hotels topped the losers’ table after shedding N5.10 kobo to drop from N51 to N45.90 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price dropped by N0.30 kobo to end trading at N2.72 kobo from N3.02 per share.

NSLTECH lost 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.25 kobo from N0.27 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 7.41 percent to drop from N1.08 to N1 per share.

Glaxo Smith Klein’s share dropped from N12.20 kobo to N11.30 kobo per share after losing N0.90 kobo during trading.

Oando topped the day’s trading with 109.99 million shares valued at N1.59 billion.

Courtville followed with 66 million shares worth N32.56 million.

Chams sold 56.38 million shares worth N81.80 million.

Japaul Gold traded 36.63 million shares valued at N35.24 million, while Access Corporation sold 32.53 million shares valued at N563.30 million.

