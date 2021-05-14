Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform
Nigerian startup CDcare has launched an online marketplace that allows users buy appliances and pay in monthly or weekly instalments at zero interest.
The startup combines savings and loans features in its marketplace, where users automate the payment of a monthly or weekly amount towards buying an appliance.
The startup works in a fashion such that once up to half of the cost of the item has been saved, it is shipped, and the automatic payments continue until full payment is made.
According to the team, the bootstrapped startup is in the process of raising funds to scale the venture.
Today, it has delivered more than 1,000 items across 20 Nigerian states since it was launched in February 2020 by Ayodeji Farohun and Oluwatobi Odukoya.
Speaking on the development, Oluwatobi explained the journey of the startup so far.
He said: “Deji and I were classmates at university. Our friendship started when he patronised the loan-a-laptop scheme that I created in the university. He later became the operations manager of the scheme.
“Salaries are paid monthly in Africa. It is a problem that there is no way for Africans to buy items and pay in instalments as it exists in other countries.
“What exists are loan platforms that are either difficult to access or have very high-interest rates that people cannot usually afford to pay back.
“Many Africans have had to either settle for less, or buy substandard products because they can’t afford to pay one lump sum for things that they want.”
Tech Trivia: To fund the creation of Apple’s first computer, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs sold…
A. Scientific calculator and Volkswagen van
B. Rights to video game ‘Breakout’ to Atari
C. Blue box devices to simulate phone operators
D. Blueprints for a second generation computer
Answer: See end of post.
2. Katapult accelerator opens call for applications for African startups
Looking to host a climate-focused accelerator, Norway-based accelerator, Katapult, has announced calls for founders with innovative solutions addressing climate challenges.
Powered by Lundin Foundation, the Katapult Climate initiative seeks to accelerate the growth of climate tech startups by providing training, technical expertise and access to networks.
The programme is a 12-week fully digital programme that also looks to make investments between US$150,000 and US$400,000 to chosen startups.
READ ALSO: Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
According to the board, the initiative is targeting startups within the fields of renewable energy, carbon capture, new data frontiers or smart cities, industry and mobility who are working to reverse a climate disaster.
Selected startups will leverage Katapult’s extensive experience from running 10 accelerator programs over the last four years, in addition to the Katapult network of mentors, partners, impact investors and others.
Also, the startups will be able to tap into Lundin Foundation’s vast network of industry corporations and 10 years experience in impact investing.
3. Cameroonian Maviance PLC closes $3-million
Maviance PLC, a Douala-based fintech startup, has closed $3-million in a seed investment round.
The round, which was led by MFS Africa, the pan-African digital payments hub, will be used to scale the nine year old venture in Cameroon while expanding its business model into other countries in the central African economic region (CEMAC).
According to Dare Okoudjou, CEO and founder of MFS Africa, who spoke on the investment, the growth of digital financial services cannot be overemphasized, especially in Africa.
He said: “The rapid development of digital financial services that we have seen in Cameroon over the past few years is poised to spread across the CEMAC region.
“This will further accelerate the demand for domestic and cross-border payments from MSMEs, social enterprises, and corporates in the region.
“Maviance, as a key infrastructure provider with its set of highly relevant products, is well-positioned to benefit from this growing demand.
“That is why we are thrilled to be partnering with the company, as we continue to broaden and deepen the reach of the MFS Africa Hub across Africa.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Scientific calculator and Volkswagen van
Although Steve Wozniak helped design Atari’s Breakout as well as blue box devices and computer components, it was his HP-65 calculator that he sold for $500. Jobs, meanwhile, sold his sole means of transportation, a Volkswagen van, for $800 to fund the creation of the Apple I.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...