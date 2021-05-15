TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on:
• Afrinurse launch
• Cyber crime via messaging apps
• CDcare launch
• Opportunity window from Katapult
• ClassesNG innovation
Now, let us get into the details.
Citizens have been warned to take caution with online activities as cyber criminals now deploy messaging apps to spy on, and possibly hack devices of unsuspecting persons.
The National Information Technology Development Agency gave the warning during the week, noting that cybercriminals now use telegram bots and Google forms to automate phishing.
Also, during the week, Nigerian startup CDcare launched an online marketplace that allows users buy appliances and pay in monthly or weekly instalments at zero interest.
What makes the startup special is how it combines savings and loans features in its marketplace while supporting the possibilities of automating the payment of a monthly or weekly amount towards buying an appliance. With CDcare, low income earners can begin to own stuff they dread to buy initially.
Being an opened opportunity for Africans, Nigerians can enter for the Katapult accelerator.
Although the condition is to seek for founders with innovative solutions addressing climate challenges, the Norway-based accelerator will provide training, technical expertise and access to networks for successful startups.
On Education, a new product was introduced into the space with the launch of the Nigerian startup, Classes.ng.
The new platform allows tutorial centres, freelance tutors, schools, universities, training institutions and online institutions to list courses and programmes that are instantly available for registrations and enquiries.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize has opened application for African agri-tech startups.
The prize aims to find Africa’s brightest young agri-food entrepreneurs, and will award US$50,000 in cash to each of two winners. It’s definitely a good shot if a Nigerian startup considers it.
Patient Health (Pty) Ltd, a Johannesburg-based healthtech startup, launched an engagement app for African nurses, and hopes to connect and support nurses across Africa.
True to its mandate, Afrinurse uplifts and empowers nurses in Africa, providing them with access to mental health tools supplemented by a booking portal that connects nurses to psychologists and other healthcare professionals online.
That will be all for the week. Take care and stay here for more updates.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...