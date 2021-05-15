TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

Today, let’s do a quick one on:



• Afrinurse launch

• Cyber crime via messaging apps

• CDcare launch

• Opportunity window from Katapult

• ClassesNG innovation

Citizens have been warned to take caution with online activities as cyber criminals now deploy messaging apps to spy on, and possibly hack devices of unsuspecting persons.

The National Information Technology Development Agency gave the warning during the week, noting that cybercriminals now use telegram bots and Google forms to automate phishing.

CDcare launches



Also, during the week, Nigerian startup CDcare launched an online marketplace that allows users buy appliances and pay in monthly or weekly instalments at zero interest.

What makes the startup special is how it combines savings and loans features in its marketplace while supporting the possibilities of automating the payment of a monthly or weekly amount towards buying an appliance. With CDcare, low income earners can begin to own stuff they dread to buy initially.

The Katapult accelerator



Being an opened opportunity for Africans, Nigerians can enter for the Katapult accelerator.

Although the condition is to seek for founders with innovative solutions addressing climate challenges, the Norway-based accelerator will provide training, technical expertise and access to networks for successful startups.

ClassesNG launches



On Education, a new product was introduced into the space with the launch of the Nigerian startup, Classes.ng.

The new platform allows tutorial centres, freelance tutors, schools, universities, training institutions and online institutions to list courses and programmes that are instantly available for registrations and enquiries.

GoGettaz Prize for Agritech



GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize has opened application for African agri-tech startups.

The prize aims to find Africa’s brightest young agri-food entrepreneurs, and will award US$50,000 in cash to each of two winners. It’s definitely a good shot if a Nigerian startup considers it.

Afrinurse for Africa nurses



Patient Health (Pty) Ltd, a Johannesburg-based healthtech startup, launched an engagement app for African nurses, and hopes to connect and support nurses across Africa.

True to its mandate, Afrinurse uplifts and empowers nurses in Africa, providing them with access to mental health tools supplemented by a booking portal that connects nurses to psychologists and other healthcare professionals online.

