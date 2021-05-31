Nigeria’s Customs generates N799bn in five months, begins verification of private jet owners | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria Customs Service has so far generated N799 billion in the first five months of this year.

The figure is N226.1 billion higher than the amount generated in the same period last year.

The Service spokesman, Joseph Attah, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

According to him, the feat was made possible by the strict implementation of all extant rules governing imports, exports, and excise in the country.

He added that the strategic deployment of officers and automation of the processes and regulations contributed to the feat.

Attah stressed that the Service would commence verification of private aircraft owners from June 7 to July 6 over rising insecurity in the country.

He added that non-compliance with the verification exercise would attract sanction.

The spokesman said: “The verification exercise is to ensure strict compliance with NCS regulations and revenue generation through the payment of one percent comprehensive import supervision scheme.

“It is in line with the need to ensure strict compliance with all regulations especially at this time of challenging security situation and reluctance of some highly placed individuals to pay taxes, Nigeria customs service will be taking stock of all privately owned aircraft in the country.

“This is to ensure strict compliance with all relevant regulations governing the importation of such aircraft.

“Consequently, customs service, in line with its statutory functions provided for in Part III Section 27, 35, 45, 46, 47, 52, 56, 63, & 64; Part XI Sections 144, 145, 155, 160, 161 & 164; and Part XII Section 167, 168, 169, 273, & 174 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) hereby invites all owners of private aircraft in the country to come forward with their relevant importation clearance documents for verification.

“All such owners or their representatives are to report to 305, Tariff and Trade Department, Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Zone 3, Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja-FCT from Monday 7th June through Tuesday 6th July 2021 between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, with all the relevant aircraft documents for verification.

“Private aircraft owners have highly placed Nigerians; responsible Nigerians that we expect will do what the law says. This is a constituted authority that has invited them respectfully.

“Private jet owners are expected to come along with aircraft certification of registration, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) flight operations compliance certificate (FOCC), NCAA’s maintenance certificate (MC), NCAA’s permit for non-commercial flights (PNCF), and temporary import permit (TIP) where applicable.”

