Business Latest

Nigeria’s debt profile hits N32.2trn

December 31, 2020
DMO: Domestic debt servicing increased by over N247bn in 2017
By Ripples Nigeria

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday Nigeria’s public debt hit a total of N32.2trillion ($84.57billion) at the end of September.

The DMO, which disclosed this on its website, revealed that the Federal Government’s total debt stood at N28trillion while the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) debt was estimated at N4.19 trillion during the same period.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s debts to hit N38trn in 2021 —Finance Minister

The implication is that Nigeria’s debt profile increased by N1.19trillion between the second and third quarter of this year.

According to the agency, the breakdown of Nigeria’s public debt showed that the country’s domestic debt is N20trillion or 62.18 percent of the total debt while foreign debt is 37.82 percent.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */