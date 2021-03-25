Nigeria's petrol sufficiency stock drops by 5.45% in three days | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s petrol sufficiency stock drops by 5.45% in three days
Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector price regulator, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that Nigeria’s domestic stock of petrol has dropped by 5.45 percent.
This is contained in its latest daily stock data report for 21st, March 2021 obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday March 25th.
PPPRA revealed that the cumulative depot stock of Petrol at the depots reduced to 1.95 billion litres from 2.07 billion litres reported on 18th March 2021.
The drop in Petrol stock means Nigeria can only sustain its current daily petrol consumption of about 56 million litres for another 35 days.
Despite the drop, the number of days confirms Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), assurance to Nigerians that at least in the foreseeable future petrol scarcity is not in sight.
READ ALSO: Nigerians paid 1.31% more for petrol in February
However, further check shows most of the inland volumes of Petrol in store were not owned by NNPC but Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers (DAPPMA).
While NNPC has 22.84 percent of the total land stock, DAPPMA owns 75.88 percent.
If DAPPMA should decide against NNPC decision not to raise price of petrol in April, Nigerian consumers will only have 286.5 million litres of NNPC share available to last for only 3.98 days.
DAPPMA on the other hand owns 740.9 million liters which can last for 13.23 days.
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) the other marketing association owns 12.5 million litres representing 1.28 percent and can last for less than a day.
NNPC has continued to insist that a raise in pump price was not in consideration despite the rise in oil price in the international market.
A breakdown of the available depot stock shows, land based storage facility which is 1.09 billion liters dropped 1.46 percent.
While Marine petrol stocks decreased by 10 percent to 863.8 million litres.
NNPC, DAPPMA and MOMAN operates in five designated areas- Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and Kaduna areas for onward distribution across the country.
Out of the available share as at the time of the data, 500.3 million liters are in Lagos, 108.9 liters in Port-Harcourt, Calabar 134.3 million liters, Warri 235.5 million and Kaduna has 81,900,267 liters.
Other Petroleum products in the March 21 PPPRA sufficiency data also shows a drop.
Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) dropped to 81.4 million litres from 92.6 million three days previous.
PPPRA, however noted the current ATK stock can sustain the aviation industry for 27 days.
Similarly, the volume of diesel also depleted to only 26 days sufficiency, put at 364 million litres from 399.5 million liters as at March 18th.
Domestic Kerosene also dropped 20.5 million from 20.96 million three days ago, and the stock should serve Nigerians for 26 days.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...