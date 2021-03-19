DPR to enforce approved petrol pump price on marketers | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Kaduna State Office, on Friday, vowed to ensure that petroleum marketers in the state sell products at the approved pump price of N165 per litre.

The DPR Controller in the state, Muhammad Abdurahman, gave the assurance during a chat with journalists in Katsina.

He noted that some major petroleum marketers in the state were selling petrol above the approved price.

Abdurahman said the agency got reports that some dealers who engaged in the illegal act normally sell the product at 6:00 a.m. and close around 9:00 a.m.

He said: “We will not tolerate this act. This is sabotage and we will make sure that all major dealers comply. We will make sure that fuel is sold to the right people at the right places and at the right time.”

He urged members of the public to report any filling station selling the product above the approved price.

