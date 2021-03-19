Kaduna govt orders primary schools to resume March 22 | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State government on Friday directed pupils in public primary schools across the state to resume on March 22.

The Director of Schools Management in the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Idris Aliyu, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, however, said pupils in primary 1, 2, and 3 as well those in Early Child Care Development (ECCD) classes are expected to resume on March 22.

Aliyu stressed that the state government had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in schools and decided it was safe for the remaining classes in public primary schools to resume learning.

He said: “Given this, the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board is asking parents and caregivers to send children in the stated classes to school to continue learning.

“The State COVID-19 Task Force will continue monitoring all schools to ensure that safe learning environments against the pandemic are strictly adhered to and maintained.”

Aliyu urged parents to collaborate with the administrators of public and private schools to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures.

The Kaduna State government had in February ordered the reopening of other classes in schools across the state.

