NIJ sacks lecturer over alleged s-exual assault

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has sacked one of its lecturers, Tene John, for allegedly s-exually assaulting a student of the institute, Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi.

NIJ announced the lecturer’s sack in a statement issued by its Registrar and circulated on its official social media handles on Monday.

The student had accused Tene of attempting to forcefully have s-exual inter-course with her in his office.

Ogunyemi later petitioned the institute and demanded probe of the lecturer’s action.

The institute said: “Our attention has been drawn to a post on the social media, by one of our students, Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi in National Diploma One, alleging s-exual harassment against one of our part-time lecturers, Mr. Tene John.

“Ms. Ogunyemi’s petition to the school on the alleged s-exual harassment was received on December 19, 2019 – the day of our vacation. And the Provost called her on that same day to acknowledge the receipt of her petition, assuring her that the matter will be looked into appropriately.

“The institution, thereafter, set up a panel of three lecturers: two females and a male. The panel sat and took evidence from the two parties and witnesses concerned. On Friday, January 17, 2020 – the last day of its sitting, the accused and the accuser were made to confront each other at the panel.

“It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of s-exual harassment in its report because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the two parties and witnesses.

“We wish to place on record that Ms. Ogunyemi walked out on the panel and ran to the social media to tell her story on the day of the panel’s final sitting.

“In view of our institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of the staff and students, and in light of the interest the matter has generated, the following decisions have been taken: the lecturer concerned, Mr. Tene, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment, we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“Ms. Ogunyemi, who has just returned from a one-year suspension over indecent dressing and gross misconduct is advised to adhere strictly to her matriculation oath of channeling her grievances to the authorities of the institution.

“We wish to reiterate that our staff and students are governed by rules and regulations and it is important we comply accordingly.”

