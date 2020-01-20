UN condemns terror attack on key humanitarian facility in Borno

The United Nations has condemned in strong terms the attack on its main humanitarian accommodation facility in Ngala, the north-eastern part of Borno State by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, in a statement, expressed the displeasure of the world body after he confirmed on Monday that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were responsible for the attack on the humanitarian accommodation in Ngala.

He said: “I am outraged by the extremely violent attack on this key humanitarian facility where five United Nations staff were staying at the time of the incident.”

According to Kallon, the terrorists attacked the facility on the evening of January 18, in a complex assault by the heavily armed non-state armed group operatives.

He added that the armed men burnt down an entire section of the facility and a few vehicles the UN agencies rely on for movement and aid delivery to those in need.

“I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide,” the UN humanitarian coordinator added.

