MALABU OIL SCAM: EFCC slams money laundering charges on Adoke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a seven –count charge of money laundering on the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke,

The Commission filed the charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja, after deciding to prosecute the ex-minister for the ignoble role he allegedly played in the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 otherwise known as Malabu Oil scam.

Adoke was arrested by the EFCC in December last year after returning from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Commission accused the ex-minister, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep (SNUD) and Nigeria Agip Exploration (NAE) of conspiracy, forgery of bank documents, bribery, corruption and money laundering to the tune of over $1.2 billion.

The EFCC in a statement issued by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, shortly after Adoke was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, the said the ex-minister fled the country in 2015 and has pending criminal charge for alleged abuse of office and money laundering for granting the OPL 245 to Shell and ENI.

