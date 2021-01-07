NIN: Thousands stranded as NIMC staff embark on strike

Thousands of Nigerians seeking to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been stranded as staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) locked them out of offices of the Commission following a strike they embarked on.

The notice of strike was signed by President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael, and its Secretary, Odia Victor.

The notice read in part: “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020 and do nothing.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”

It would be recalled that Nigerians have been trooping to the offices of the NIMC and other enrolment centres after the Federal Government made the provision of NIN compulsory by subscribers of mobile telephone lines to keep enjoying them.

This have put pressure on the NIMC, as millions of Nigerians rush to beat the January 19 deadline for those with NIN and February 9 for those who are yet to enroll.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the congress meeting of the ACCSN, NIMC branch, the strike had become necessary due to the exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in promotion and poor funding.

They also asked to be paid overtime and given enough tools to work with.

The communiqué reads in part: “Staff members were infected with COVID-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail the spread. The meeting resolved that safety of staff should be prioritised. Furthermore the office environment should be fumigated immediately.

“The congress agreed that the NIMC staff salary structure approved by the Federal Government vide Presidential assent be implemented in the personnel appropriation of the 2021 annual budget effective January 2021.

“That the lopsided and irregular promotion done in 2017 and 2020 be reviewed, regularised and gazetted in accordance with public service rules.”

