Nine inmates who escaped from Owerri prison arrested after arriving Ghana by boat | Ripples Nigeria

Nine inmates who escaped from Owerri prison arrested after arriving Ghana by boat
The Ghana Police Service says nine Nigerians suspected to be inmates who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre during a jailbreak on April 5, have been arrested after arriving the country by boat.
Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, of the Greater Accra Region Police Division, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the Nigerians, including a female, were arrested while attempting to enter Ghana through the River Volta in Ada Foah.
Somian said the suspects were arrested through super intelligence gathering.
“After profiling the suspects, it was discovered that they were some of the inmates believed to have broken jail in Nigeria and trying to escape to Ghana.
“We were put on red alert by our counterparts in Nigeria and we have been using intelligence to monitor Nigerians coming into Ghana.
Read also: IGP fingers IPOB in attack on Owerri prison, deploys special force to Imo
“The police had information that some foreigners were ferried across the River Volta into Ada Foah and were preparing to travel through public transport to Accra when they were arrested.
“Armed with the information, the police quickly moved to the area, cordoned off the Clinic Junction Lorry Station and accosted the suspects onboard a Sprinter commercial bus with registration number ER 1657-14.
“Items found on them at the point of arrest were personal effects, passports, ID cards and both Nigerian and Ghanaian currencies, among others.
“The suspects have been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service office in Tema for further action.”
Somian gave the names of the suspects as Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, 27; Kelli Ekureni, 33; Steve Eyenuku, 33; Freedom Yusuf, 25; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yummi Usmah, 29; Patrick Chanar, 47; Bless Eyenuku, 25 and Obi Onuora, 38.
