PDP blames Nigerian govt over siting of Twitter HQs in Ghana | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the Federal Government over the decision of Twitter to cite its African Headquarters in Ghana.

According to the opposition party, “the unabating misrule of the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC)” pushed Twitter to take its African headquarters to Ghana instead of Nigeria, despite the fact that Nigeria has far more twitter traffic and more business prospects than Ghana.

This was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Twitter’s preference for Ghana over Nigeria was occasioned by inconsistent economic policies, obnoxious suppression of free speech, stifling of online freedom by the federal government, Ologbondiyan opined.

“This is in addition to infrastructural decay, massive corruption and manifest failure of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to address the escalated insecurity brought upon our nation by their incompetent watch.

“Indeed the decision by Twitter to by-pass Nigeria to locate its African operational base in Ghana is another sad commentary of how our nation, which was hitherto a global investment hub under the PDP, has now been so degraded in global economic competitiveness under the APC,” the PDP spokesman said.

He further stated that Nigerians were anguished on Monday when the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, announced that his company would be setting up its headquarters on the continent in Ghana despite Nigeria’s domineering twitter traffic in the sub region.

“With an estimated 39.6 million twitter subscribers in Nigeria, which is bigger than the population of Ghana, Nigeria ought to be the destination, but for the anti-people policies of the APC administration,” PDP lamented.

In what technology experts deem a surprising move, Twitter made the decision to cite its African office in Ghana.

Dorsey, in 2020, had visited Nigeria which raised the hope of the company’s physical presence in the country which would in turn engender employment opportunities within the technological ecosystem.

