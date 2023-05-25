Politics
Ninth National Assembly one the most productive in Nigeria’s history – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the Ninth National Assembly as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome in the country’s history.
The president, who spoke at the inauguration of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja, thanked the leadership of the National Assembly for their support in the last four years.
The Ninth National Assembly is led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
However, the National Assembly has come under criticism from Nigeria for being too soft, with many describing the parliament as the “rubber stamp” of the Executive arm of government.
At the event, Buhari stressed that he refrained from meddling in the affairs of the parliament to encourage an independent National Assembly.
He also described Nigeria’s youth population as one of its greatest assets.
The president said: “This Ninth Assembly will be remembered as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome. Again, I thank the leadership of the National Assembly for giving me the support required to deliver on my promises to Nigerians.
“From the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent National Assembly, one that is able to decide its leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“I refrained from meddling in the affairs of the legislature and instead promoted a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.”
