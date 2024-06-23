NLC not surprised, as global labour body ranks Nigeria among ‘chronic’ workers’ rights violators

A 2024 Global Rights Index report published by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on Saturday, has ranked Nigeria as one of the top countries with ‘chronic’ workers’ rights violations in the world.

In the report, the ITUC which represents over 191 million workers in 169 countries and territories, with 340 national affiliates, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), also indicted Costa Rica, Finland, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Qatar, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Switzerland, as countries with severe violations of workers’ rights.

According to the rankings which rates countries on a scale from 1 to 5+ based on the degree of respect for workers’ rights, 13 countries had worse ratings including Nigeria, Costa Rica, Finland, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Qatar, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Switzerland and 87 percent of countries violated the right to strike.

“This comes against the backdrop of a continuing, devastating cost-of-living crisis, technological disruption rapidly changing the world of work, and worsening global levels of violent conflict where working people face the catastrophic consequences of war,” the report added.

While reacting to the ITUC report, the NLC, in a statement on Saturday, said it was not a surprise that Nigeria is one of the countries with the worse workers’ rights abuses.

“NLC acknowledges the recent report by the ITUC, which places Nigeria among the 13 worst countries for workers’ rights,” the NLC statement said.

“This ranking, though alarming, is a critical and necessary reflection of the ongoing struggles faced by Nigerian workers. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to protect and uphold workers’ rights in Nigeria.

”The Nigerian government, entrusted with the regulation and protection of workplace relations thus workers’ rights, has frequently fallen short of its responsibilities.

“Instances of non-compliance with labour laws, infidelity in honouring negotiated agreements, distorted and unfaithfulness in the tripartite national minimum wage negotiation process including delayed implementation of minimum wage adjustments, and inadequate enforcement of occupational health and safety standards highlight systemic failures.

“Additionally, the repression of labour unions through legal and extra-legal means further exacerbates the plight of workers.

“The increasing use of violence, threats, harassment and intimidation rather than sane dialogue by the government in Industrial relations engagements speak of the gravity of the situation in Nigeria.

“Strikes and peaceful protests are often met with heavy-handed responses, undermining workers’ fundamental rights to organize and demand better working conditions.

“Employers in both the public and private sectors have also contributed significantly to the abuse of workers’ rights. Practices such as unfair dismissals, non-payment of wages, and the exploitation of temporary and casual workers are rampant. Many employers fail to provide basic benefits, such as health insurance and pensions, leaving workers vulnerable and insecure.

“The continued payment of starvation wages to Nigerian workers is a great abuse and deeply violates the rights of a worker to a decent income.

“The increased subjection of the Nigerian worker to a working poor strips him of his rights to humanity and thus denies him active participation in the nation’s socio-economy. The right to a fair equitable National Minimum Wage is key but has continually been abused in Nigeria’’.

“The NLC strongly believes that the ITUC’s report should serve as a wake-up call for the Nigerian government and employers to take immediate and decisive action to rectify these injustices.

“The international community is watching and documenting it as the world is now a global village.

”There is, therefore, an urgent need to revise and enforce labour laws to ensure they meet international standards. This includes stringent penalties for violations and mechanisms to protect whistleblowers who report abuses.”

