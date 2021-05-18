NLC suspends protest in Kaduna, as armed thugs attack members | Ripples Nigeria

Labour union leaders and members protesting in Kaduna State, were attacked on Tuesday by armed thugs, leading to the suspension of the day’s procession.

The thugs, who were armed with knives, sticks, and stones attacked the peaceful protesters at NEPA roundabout, Kaduna, but the police and other security operatives deployed to protect the protesters dispersed the thugs and arrested some of them.

One of the protesters (name withheld), who spoke to reporters, described the development as “very unfortunate”, noting that although no one was injured, they were forced to suspend the peaceful procession for the day.

“We were at NEPA roundabout and about to be addressed by our chairman when the heavily armed thugs in their numbers arrived and began to wield knives and sticks while others throw stones at us.

“We were lucky security personnel were with us, who engaged the thugs and manage to disperse them and arrest some of them,” he said.

Another protester, Fatima Abdulhamid, thanked the police and other security personnel for displaying a high level of professionalism by quickly responding to the threat and overrunning the thugs.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Suleiman Ayuba, said the labour unions were committed to the principle of dialogue and social bargaining for the benefit of disengaged workers in the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the labour unions had on Monday began a five-day warning strike over the sack of civil servants by the Kaduna State Government.

Ayuba had earlier on Sunday, assured workers and the general public of their commitment to maintaining peace during the industrial action.

He also alerted the general public to watch out for thugs who were allegedly recruited to disrupt the peace to blame the labour unions.

Also, in an earlier report, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had accused the NLC and its leaders of sabotaging the economic activities of the state due to the ongoing industrial action.

