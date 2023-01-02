NNPC destroys alleged illegal filling station, barge uncovered by Tompolo’s firm

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a firm owned by former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, has reportedly discovered a filling station and barge allegedly operating illegally in Opete, Udu local government area of Delta state.

The barge, which was arrested around Asugbo area along the Excravos river, was a non-ocean-going tanker said to be used to transport crude oil and refined products in coastal waters and inland waterways.

According to reports, the filling station and barge were inspected by officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and security operatives on Sunday.

During the inspection led by the General Manager of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Aliyu Zarah, two suspects were handed over to security operatives, while the filling station was reportedly destroyed, and the barge set ablaze.

It was also gathered that the delegation from NNPC ltd led by the General Manager Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Mr Aliyu Zarah arrived from Abuja to witness the hand over of some arrested platforms and facilities used for illegal bunkering activities.

The reports stated that the delegation was received by the Commanding officer 3 Battalion, Rear, Major I.H. Liman and executives of Tantita security services Nigeria limited, who proceeded to Opete community in Udu local government area, Delta State to inspect a filling station discovered to be used for illegal bunkering.

On arrival, the team was briefed by the Technical Director of Tantita, Warredi Enisuoh on the details of the discovery, after which a bulldozer was mobilized to commence demolition of the filling station while troops provided security cover for the exercise.

The delegation from NNPC, Tantita, and the security operatives also proceeded to Asugbo general area along Excravos river to inspect a non-propelled barge arrested independently by Tantita security services limited.

It was revealed that two suspects were arrested with the barge.

Recall that in October, Tompolo’s men had discovered an illegal pipeline connected to a 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunk line in Delta State.

The pipeline was discovered near a military post in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State few days after the surveillance team uncovered an illegal 4-kilometre pipeline connected from the Trans Escravos line into the sea.

