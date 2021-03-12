 NNPC insists no increase in petrol price in March | Ripples Nigeria
NNPC insists no increase in petrol price in March

3 hours ago

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that there will be no increase in the price of petrol in the country in March.

In a short message via its verified Twitter handle , in response to the newly released price template by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency and reports of the new pump price at N212.61, NNPC said: “Just in No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that PPPRA released midnight that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61.

Nigerian marketers usually use the upper retail price for pump price.

By law, PPPRA is saddled with the responsibility to determine the prices of petroleum products in Nigeria.

