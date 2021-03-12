Igboho replies OPC, expresses confidence in Fani-Kayode to defend Yorubaland | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Igboho replies OPC, expresses confidence in Fani-Kayode to defend Yorubaland
Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho on Thursday, March 11, revealed his utmost confidence in former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode over his staunch defence of Yorubaland.
His comment may not be unconnected with the exchange of words between Fani-Kayode and the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) over whether or not the suspected Fulani warlord Iskilu Wakili in police custody is the authentic person wanted for alleged killings and abductions.
Fani-Kayode had stated that the Wakilu arrested last Sunday by OPC operatives is not the notorious gang leader terrorising the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.
However, the OPC had accused him of seeking undue relevance and prominence.
But Sunday Igboho, in a statement by his spokesman Olayomi Koiki, said he has no problem with anyone who supports the agitation for the Yoruba nation.
He said: “Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for the Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘YORUBA NATION NOW’.
Read also: SHOOT-ON-SIGHT: Go after killer herders not local hunters, Igboho warns military
“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. We are fully focused, YORUBA NATION is the goal.
“Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spoke person Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a fact.
“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.
“He can give his own advice at any time as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have a 100 percent confidence in him.
“Let’s not talk with envy. We must unite and stay strong in one voice. Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation. Thank you and God bless”.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...