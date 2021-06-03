NPC begins pre-test census June 6 | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said on Thursday the commission would commence its first pre-test census in 112 local government areas in the country on June 6.

Kwarra, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the conduct of the exercise was aimed at testing the census methodology, the questionnaires and data collection methods.

He added that the pre-test census would end on June 13.

Pre-test exercise is a critical part of census planning process and it provides the commission the opportunity to test all aspects of the census programme and instruments before the main census activities.

He said: “This exercise is aimed at testing the manuals for field staff, instruction manuals, data editing and coding, data processing, and tabulation in preparation for actual census.

“In the pre-test exercise, some selected Enumeration Areas (EAs) in some of the local government areas in states of the federation demarcated between 2016 and 2018 will be utilised.

“The census instruments will be deployed to the areas to test run their suitability and readiness for the actual census.”

The NPC chief stressed that the exercise was aimed at assessing quality and usefulness of the Enumeration Area (EA) maps already created.

