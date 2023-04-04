Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 4th April, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. The Buhari we know would not tolerate interim govt –BMO
Responding to the claim that some politicians are plotting to foist an interim government on Nigeria, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would never allow any form of illegality to stop the inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.Read more
2. Tonye Cole claims PDP thugs attacked him at INEC Office
Tonye Cole, an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor of Rivers State in the March 18 election, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sent thugs to attack him and his team on Monday in order to prevent them from entering the INEC office in Port Harcourt.Read more
3. Clean slate for Ortom’s successor as FG grants Benue N84bn debt cancellation
In order to significantly lower the state’s overall debt load, the Benue State Government under Governor Samuel Ortom, has obtained from the Federal Government a debt cancellation agreement worth N84 billion.Read more
4. Court reinstates Ayuba Abok as Plateau Assembly speaker
The Plateau State High Court in Jos on Monday nullified the impeachment of Ayuba Abok and ordered his reinstatement as Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly with immediate effect.Read more
5. Action Alliance wants court to nullify Tinubu’s victory because INEC uploaded Al’Mustapha’s name
The Action Alliance (AA) has approached the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to seek the nullification of the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.Read more
6. UAC Nigeria, Eterna shares plummet, stock market sheds N26.14 billion
The stock market capitalisation depreciated by –0.08 per cent on Monday, representing a loss of N26.14 billion, as it dropped from N29.54 trillion to N29.51 trillion.Read more
7. DMO offers two FGN savings bonds at N1,000 per unit
Two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) savings bonds have been issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO), with the subscription period falling between April 3, and April 7, 2023.Read more
8. Detained journalist, Jalingo, regains freedom after one week in prison
The Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, and activist, Agba Jalingo, has been released from the medium-security Correctional Centre in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more
9. Edo police place N5m bounty on suspect over alleged cyberbullying
The Police operatives in Edo State have placed a N5 million reward for anyone that has information that could lead to the arrest of one Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana over alleged cyberbullying, stalking, and defamation.Read more
10. Nigerians not encouraged to move around during census —NPC
The chairman of the Public Affairs Committee of the National Population Commission (NPC), Eyitayo Oyetunji, has urged Nigerians not to leave their residential areas during the population census.Read more
