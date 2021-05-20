NSE: Investors lose N60.96bn. Royal Exchange, Linkage Assurance among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors lose N60.96bn. Royal Exchange, Linkage Assurance among top losers
Investors lost N60.96 billion following the drop in the equity capitalization on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The equity capitalisation dropped from N20.03 trillion to N19.97 trillion at the close of business on Thursday.
The All Share Index slipped by 0.30 percent to settle at 38,328.13 on Thursday.
This was lower than the 38,445.09 reported on Wednesday.
Investors traded 157.26 million shares valued at N1.73 billion in 2,824 deals on Thursday.
However, this was higher than the 153.64 million shares valued at N2.44 billion that exchanged hands in 3,494 deals the previous day.
TransExpress led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.88 percent to move from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.
Prestige gained 6.52 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.46kobo to N0.49kobo per share.
Chams share price rose by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance share price increased by 3.85 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.26kobo.
AIICO gained 3.20 percent in share price to move from N1.25kobo to N1.29kobo per share at the end of trading.
Sunu Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.62 percent in its share price to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.47kobo per share.
Royal Exchange share price declined from N0.75kobo to N0.68kobo per share following a loss of 9.33 percent in its share price.
Regal Insurance share price plunged by 8.11 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.37kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent in share price during trading.
Sterling Bank completed the list as its share price fell by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.56kobo from N1.69kobo per share.
Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 27.56 million shares worth N634.19 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 19.62 million and valued at N161.76 million.
First Bank was next with 13.48 million shares traded at a cost of N96.88 million.
GTBank reported 11.93 million shares worth N352.25 million while Veritaskap recorded over 10.47 million traded shares at a value of N2.09 million.
