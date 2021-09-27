NSE: Market cap down by 0.25% as investors lose N51.03bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N51.03 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed a 0.25 percent crash in the market capitalization at the close of the day’s business.

The market capitalization slipped from N20.299 trillion posted last Friday to N20.248 trillion on Monday.

The All Share Index was down by 97.95 basis points to close at 38,864.33 compared to 38,962.28 recorded on Friday.

Investors traded 139.45 million shares valued at N1.71 billion in 3,539 deals on Monday.

This was lower than 633.52 million shares worth N6.44 billion that exchanged hands in 3,228 deals the previous trading day.

UPL led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.10kobo to move from N1.02 to N1.12kobo per share.

Transcohot’s share price was up by 9.70 percent to end trading at N5.43kobo from N4.95kobo per share.

Courtville’s share value increased by 9.38 percent and moved from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share at the end of trading.

Oando’s share price appreciated by N0.30kobo to close trading with N5.24kobo from N4.94kobo per share.

Cutix share price rose by 5.38 percent to move from N4.65kobo to N4.90kobo per share.

Mansard topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.94 percent from its share price to drop from N3.32kobo to N2.99kobo per share.

Chams share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share after losing 4.35 percent in share value.

Sovereign Insurance share price lost 4 percent in share value to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price declined from N0.30kobo to N0.29kobo per share after losing 3.33 percent in share value during trading.

BUA Cement completed the list as its share value fell by 2.94 percent to end trading at N66 from N68 per share.

Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 19.07 million shares worth N4.39 million.

Fidelity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 11.85 million and valued at N29.01 million.

GTCO was next with 11.14 million shares traded at a cost of N307.07 million.

Transcorp reported 10.05 million shares worth N9.30 million while Courtville recorded over 7.95 million traded shares at a value of N2.67 million.

