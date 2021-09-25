NSE roundup: Investors increase investment into Nigerian stocks as banks top equities in five days

The investment into the Nigerian stock market this week hit N13.921 billion after investors exchanged 1.290 billion shares in 16,745 deals in just five days.

This week’s share acquisition was above the 856.289 million shares valued at N10.752 billion traded in 15,663 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

At the end of trading this week, the Financial Services Industry, The Consumer Goods and the Conglomerate Industry were the top performing sectors based on volume.

In the Financial Services Industry, investors traded 978.172 million shares valued at N8.300 billion in 8,716 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry reported that 62.006 million shares worth N1.187 billion exchanged hands in 2,546 deals during the week while investors traded 49.055 million shares worth N126.288 million in 589 deals in the Conglomerates Industry.

Top three equities

First Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were the top three equities for the week based on equities, contributing 48.58 percent and 41.42 percent to the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Investors exchanged 626.958 million shares worth N5.766 billion in 2,526 deals among the three companies during the week.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Pharmadeko’s share price rose by N0.52kobo to jump from N1.62kobo per share to N2.14kobo per share during the week.

NAHCO’s stock value increased by N0.46kobo and ended the week with N3.50kobo from the previous N3.04 per share.

Conoil closed the week with N25.50kobo per share, rising by N3.15kobo to move from its opening price of N22.35kobo per share.

Cornerstone Insurance was on the gainers’ list after its stock price rose by 11.54 percent to move from N0.52kobo to N0.58kobo per share at the end of the week.

Courtville’s stock value appreciated by 10.34 percent to push up its share price from the opening N0.29kobo to N0.32kobo at the end of the week.

The week top five losers

SCOA Nigeria topped the losers list following the loss of N0.19kobo which reduced its stock value from N1.06kobo to N0.87kobo at the end of trading.

Presco ended the week at N73 after losing N6.50kobo from its opening share price of N79.50kobo per share.

Neimeth share price was down by N0.15kobo to end the week with N1.75kobo from the opening N1.90kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share value also fell during the week, losing N0.20kobo from its opening stock price of N4 to end trading at N3.80kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.20kobo to end the week with N4.65kobo, below the opening price of N4.85kobo per share.

