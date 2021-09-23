Investors gain N11bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from previous day’s loss

The Nigerian capital market rebounded on Thursday rebounded from the previous day’s loss with investors posting an N11 billion gain at the close of business on the trading floor.

The market capitalization increased by N11 billion from N20.242 trillion posted on Wednesday to N20.253 trillion today.

The All Share Index was up by 21.44 basis points to close at 38,874.13 compared to 38,852.69 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 125.79 million shares valued at N1.26 billion in 2,990 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 155.77 million shares worth N1.51 billion that exchanged hands in 3,256 deals on Wednesday.

NAHCO led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N3.20kobo to N3.52kobo per share.

Pharmdeko share price was up by 9.55 percent to end trading at N1.95kobo from N1.78kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital gained 9.52 percent in share value to move from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share at the end of trading.

Cornerstone Insurance share price appreciated by 9.43 kobo to end trading with N0.58kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Chams share price rose by 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 4.17 percent from its share price to drop from N0.24kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

UPDC share price declined from N1.90kobo to N1.86kobo per share after losing 3.68 percent in its share price.

Ecobank share price lost N0.15kobo to end trading at N5.15kobo from N5.30kobo per share.

Transcorp share price declined from N0.92kobo to N0.90kobo per share after losing 2.17 percent from its share price during trading.

Prestige completed the list as its share price fell by 2.08 percent to end trading at N0.47kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit was the most active stock as investors traded 13.71 million shares worth N4.11 million.

United Capital shares were traded at a volume of 11.46 million and valued at N97.61 million.

GTCO was next with 9.94 million shares traded at a cost of N270.92 million.

Zenith Bank reported 9.20 million shares worth N210.47 million while Transcorp recorded over 7.57 million traded shares at a value of N6.87 million.

