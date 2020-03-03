NSE: Nestle, CAP, WAPCO lead losers as bear run persists

Profit-taking in bellwether stocks caused the Nigerian Stock Exchange to close in the negative territory on Monday, with all the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) ending in red. A negative market breadth was posted with 28 losers recorded against 9 gainers.

All the sector indices closed lower save for the Insurance Index which appreciated by 0.30% to close at 116.65 basis points. The All Share Index (ASI) slumped by 1.53% to close at 25,816.57 basis points. Market capitalisation dropped to N13.449 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by -3.82%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Africa Prudential, led gainers today, appreciating by 3.19% to close at N4.85. Eterna added up 5.53% to end today’s trade at N2.1. Law Union & Rock went up by 10% to N0.99. FCMB rose to N1.8, notching up 5.26% in the process. AIICO completed the top 5, climbing up by 7.79% to N0.83.

Read also: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: CBN to seize private jets of debtors; debt servicing gulps over 60% of 2019 revenue; See other stories that made our pick

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nestle topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 10% to close at N1,017. CAP shed 9.96% to end today’s trade at N22.15. WAPCO fell to N13.95, losing 10% in the process. Unilever slumped to N13.5, recording 10% depreciation. GTB closed at N22.7, going down by 4.62%.

TOP 5 TRADES

325.261 million shares estimated at N6.027 billion were traded today in 5,054 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 93.694 million of its stocks worth N2.139 billion traded in 899 deals. 44.187 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N798.453 million exchanged hands in 805 transactions. UBA had 18.387 million shares valued at N121.259 million traded in 330 deals. Fidelity Bank traded 17.662 million shares estimated at N32.269 million in 119 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 16.764 million shares valued at N79.074 million in 302 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions