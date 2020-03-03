Gov El-Rufai visits communities attacked by bandits, says govt will not negotiate with insurgents

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the deadly attacks suffered by residents of Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas in the hands of bandits on Sunday.

During his visit to the community on Monday, Governor El-Rufai expressed sadness at the loss of lives, even as he commended the security agencies for tracing and neutralizing the bandits.

He also declared during the visit that there will be no negotiations with bandits, affirming that the proper response to the criminal bandits is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

Governor El-Rufai said; “I assure the people that there will be no negotiations with bandits, the proper response to the criminals is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

“The situation is tragic, sad and pathetic. In this village alone 41 corpses were buried, according to the Imam. In the other villages two or three were attacked. Bandits attacked these villages, needlessly killed people and properties were destroyed.

“The security agencies were able to attack them both from the ground and air and most of the bandits were wiped out.

“I am very grateful to the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence, Nigeria Police, as well as the SSS for been vigilant. It’s sad that we have lost many lives, but it would have been worse if the security agencies had not responded quickly. We came here to condole with the people and appeal to them to be patient and cooperate with the security agencies.”

“As people placed in government the responsibility to protect these people lies squarely on my shoulders and my colleagues,” he said.

The Governor, who insisted that the government will not negotiate with bandits, said, “In Kaduna State, we have zero tolerance for bandits. We don’t give them amnesty we don’t negotiate with them; we asked the security agencies to just wipe them out.

“This banditry should be declared an insurgency and they should be fought in the same way as the Boko Haram. There’s no room for any negotiation or treaty, no room for negotiation with any bandits.

“We are hoping that this banditry will end because the security agencies are taking the war to the bandits. We are doing our best and will continue. Our people need to be patient and continue to pray for us. Only God is perfect, I know the security agencies are doing their best,” he further said.

