Metro
OAU dismisses lecturer for alleged sexual assault
The Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has dismissed one of the institution’s lecturers, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje, for alleged sexual assault.
Mosobolaje, who was a senior lecturer at the Department of English Language at the university, was found guilty of sexual assault by an investigative panel set up by the council.
The varsity don was accused of sexually assaulting a female student of the institution.
The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the development is a statement titled: “Sexual harassment: OAU dismisses another lecturer,” on Tuesday.
The statement read: “In its avowed determination to rid the university of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.
“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance for sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate university sanctions for such an offence as contained in the university regulation.”
