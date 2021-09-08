Metro
Seven members of Emir of Kajuru’s family regain freedom two months after abduction
Seven members of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu’s family, have regained their freedom after spending two months in captivity.
A palace chief, Dan Iyan Kajuru Saidu Musa, told journalists that the hostages were released by their abductors on Wednesday.
He, however, said the Emir’s children and grandchildren are still in captivity.
Among those released were three women, three males, and an infant
Bandits had on July 11 stormed the monarch’s palace and abducted him alongside 12 others.
The Emir was released 24 hours later.
