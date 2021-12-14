Obasanjo complicit in Bola Ige’s death —Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has accused a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo of being complicit in the death of Chief Bola Ige, former Attorney General of the Federation.

This allegation was made by Ayo Adebanjo, the Afenifere leader during an interview on AriseTV on Tuesday.

Ige was assassinated on December 23, 2001, during the administration of Obasanjo.

But, Bisi Akande, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had revealed events surrounding Ige’s assassination in his just-published autobiography: “My Participation.”

Akande alleged that Obasanjo was reluctant in probing Ige’s assassination and apprehending his killers.

In the same vein, Adebanjo said that Obasanjo can’t claim innocence over the death of the former AGF.

The Afenifere leader said: “A lot of questionable deaths happened during the administration of Obasanjo.

“There’s no doubt that Obasanjo’s government cannot claim innocence about the death of Bola Ige. Nobody is disputing that, and as far as we are concerned, he has a lot of questions to answer.

“Because I don’t understand how the chief legal officer of the state with security people guiding him every time, will have security leave him as at the time the assassins came, claiming they go and eat.

“To be candid, a lot of questionable deaths happened during the regime of Obasanjo. On that score [in the book of Bisi Akande], I think there’s a point for Obasanjo’s government to answer.”

