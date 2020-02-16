Obasanjo credits El-Rufai with success of privatization programme

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Sunday the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made a success of his administration’s privatization programme.

In a congratulatory message to the governor on his 60th birthday and made available to journalists by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President noted that El-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when he was the Minister of the FCT.

He also described the governor as a Nigerian, who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

He said: “Over the years, I have followed, with keen interest, your modest inspiring career as a professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician. And I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Under my watch as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatization programme as the Director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalization of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalization and tackling the problem of poverty in our land.

Read also: Presidency lacks power to stop protests – Falana

“I must also applaud the giant strides in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development which the Federal Capital Territory, recorded under your focused administration as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I salute the uncommon sense of duty and patriotism demonstrated by you at enhancing sanity in the physical development at the FCT.

“Without any doubt, as the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, you have contributed to the well-being of your people, especially in the implementation of populist programmes and infrastructural development in the state.

“I can only implore you not to rest on your oars and to re-double your efforts as the Chief Executive of one of the most politically restive states in the North West of the country to ensure peace, stability, and security in the state until we collectively, propel our dear country to the promised land.

“I trust you will continue the good work you are doing to the glory of God and to the benefit of our people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions