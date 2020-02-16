Army foils Boko Haram attack on Damaturu

The Nigeria Army on Sunday confirmed an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe State, and cause havoc in the city.
The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt. Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, told journalists that the insurgents came through Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of the state.
However, the terrorists were overpowered by the superior firepower of ground troops and Nigeria Air Force (NAF) component of the Operation Lafiya Dole.
He said: “The swift arrival of the NAF fighter jet foiled the plans of the criminals and they could not also withstand the superior firepower of our ground forces.”
Unconfirmed reports also said the insurgents attacked Babangida, in Tarmuwa where they burnt down masts belonging to the telecommunications giants, MTN and Airtel.
