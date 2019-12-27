Obaseki claims Buhari asked Edo APC to deal with Oshiomhole, supporters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari directed the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deal with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and his supporters for anti-poverty activities.

The governor made the claim at a rally of APC members from the Owan East and West Local Government Areas in Sabogida-Ora, according to a statement issued late Thursday by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki also insisted that Oshiomhole is not a member of the party, adding that the APC in the state was united, strong and formidable and that members of the EPM were not members of the party.

“The APC is one party. Those that say they are in the EPM are not APC, including their national chairman, who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly, who are members of the EPM, have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission is aware and will soon announce a date for a fresh election, where we will have opportunity to elect credible representatives, who will represent us in the House.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party. That’s why we are here. As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for the Edo people, moving the state forward progressively, but the EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term”, Obaseki said.

According to the governor, EPM members were trying to frustrate the good plans of his government for the people of the state.

“Their intention is to discredit our administration, but the people of Edo know better,” he said, explaining that his administration was achieving a lot in agriculture in the state and his administration would soon commence work on the Sobe-Sabogida-Ora Road.

Continuing, the governor stated: “The support here today is massive and it speaks volume, further showing that the suspended national chairman’s antics will not work. He no longer has the support of the Edo people. The act of trying to create factions of the APC in Edo State can’t work.

“We are still intact, strong and united. Our politics in Edo State is transparent and can’t tolerate any act of dubiousness. If you are a progressive, you must be a real progressive.”

