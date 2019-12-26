Tight EPL schedule against rules of physiology, biology, biochemistry — Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has added his voice to criticism against the tight schedule of Premier League fixtures during this festive period.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had termed the packed fixtures “a crime” while Mourinho believes for teams to play two matches in two days is against the rules of physiology.

Spurs came from behind to beat Graham Potter’s Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day, and will play again at the weekend when they face Norwich City.

And Mourinho is set to have selection headache as three of Spurs players are on suspension.

“I cannot imagine these boys, not just my boys, but the Potter boys, how they can play in 48 hours,” Mourinho said after the home win.

“If you go to control the distances they run, the intensity, the breaks, if you are going to control that and if we are going to tell anyone who understands physiology, it is a crime that they are going to play football again on the 28th.

“It is against every rule of physiology, biology, biochemistry, every rule.

“But that is the way it is, even with three guys suspended.

“I think from the three, two of them are unfair, Sonny (Son Heung-Min) fair, [Harry] Winks unfair, I can only say [Moussa] Sissoko had a reason for the fifth yellow card. We have to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first season in which the Premier League has scheduled matches in this manner. And, like this time, managers have always complained of the tight fixtures.

