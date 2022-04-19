Business
Ogun IRS generates over N11bn in Q1 2022, highest in three years
The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says it has generated a total of N11.804 bn as revenue into the state government’s coffers, between January and March this year, representing 83.86% of N14.076bn expected for the period under review.
The IRS Chairman, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, represented by a board member and Special Adviser to the governor on Corporate Development and Legal Services, Hon. Biodun Adeleye disclosed this while presenting the agency’s 2022 budget performance for the first quarter before members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation led by the Chairman, Kunle Sobukanla at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.
Read also: Ogun govt gifts OAU first class graduate N5m, house
Olaleye explained that the total amount generated was 129% higher than N9.143bn raked in for the same period as at March, 2021, noting that the figure excluded N4.7Billion expected from tax audit for the period under review.
Adjudging the performance as the best in the last three years despite the COVID-19 challenges and downturn in the global economy, he stated that plans had been intensified to shore up revenue through the replacement of 17% average Personal Income Tax (PIT), with a flat rate or 0.5% on corporate land transaction value to encourage ease of doing business and attract more potential investors.
He gave a breakdown of the revenue generated to include Personal and withholding taxes, stamp duty, road taxes and direct assessment amongst others.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...