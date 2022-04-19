NGX: Meyer among top stocks as investors return from Easter break with N19.1bn gain

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N19.1 billion after the bourse resumed from the Easter break on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.07 percent from N25.61 trillion posted last Thursday to N25.63 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 35.48 basis points to close at 47,545.86 compared to 47,510.38 recorded last week.

Traders parted with N7.10 billion in exchange for 365.45 million shares in 5,790 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the N4.02 billion investors splashed on 385.18 million shares in 6,212 deals last week.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart with N0.16kobo to rise from N1.60kobo to N1.76kobo per share.

Guinness share was up by N4.80kobo to move from N70 to N74.80kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance’s share appreciated by N0.14kobo to move from N2.06 to N2.20kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N0.40kobo to end trading with N8.40kobo from N8 per share.

Unilever completed the list after gaining N0.55kobo to close at N12.75kobo from N12.20kobo per share.

Meanwhile, Academy topped the losers list following a loss of N0.14kobo to drop from N1.44kobo to N1.30kobo per share.

John Holt’s share dropped by 9.30 percent to end trading at N0.78kobo from N0.86kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s depreciated from N0.33kobo to N0.30kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.

Neimeth lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.45kobo from N1.58kobo per share.

Pharmdeko completed the list after losing N0.13kobo to drop from N1.73kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 33.75 million shares valued at N132.13 million.

AccessCorp followed with 23.96 million shares valued at N247.07 million.

MTN Nigeria traded 22.15 million shares worth N4.71 trillion.

Omatek sold 17.89 million shares worth N3.57 million, while RT Briscoe traded 15.07 million valued at N8.89 million.

