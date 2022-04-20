Govt directs electricity companies to charge Nigerians per hour

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to bill consumers per hour amid shortage of power supply in the country.

In a statement released on its Twitter account on Tuesday, FCCPC told DisCos to be mindful of their commitments and respect consumers’ rights, as complains piled up against the private companies operating the distributing companies.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in December 2021, the regulator said complaints against the DisCos rose to 478,415 in the first six months of last year.

With the national grid already collapsed twice this year, the power supply has been erratic. And the FCCPC took to the microblogging site to remind the DisCos of “Electricity Consumer Right.”

The statement reads, ‘’During this period of severe electricity shortages and palpable customer dissatisfaction, DisCos must be mindful of their commitments and respect consumers’ rights.

“Customers shall be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied (approved band classification). You have a right to contest the tariff band classification you have been assigned.”

It also instructed the DisCos that the meter must be installed within ten days after payment for it.

“Payment for meters shall not be made if meters are not available. The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) shall install the meter at the premises of the customer within 10 working days of payment”, FCCPC wrote.

