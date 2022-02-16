Oil marketers extend operation as fuel scarcity lingers

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOWAN) on Wednesday ordered filling stations in the country to extend their hours of operation in a bid to end the long queues at the retail outlets.

Queues had returned to fuel stations in Lagos and other parts of the country following the discovery of off-spec petroleum products in circulation by industry regulators.

The MOMAN Chairman, Olumide Adeosun, gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He ordered the filling stations to operate between 18 to 24 hours daily.

Aside from retailers, jetties and depots are also expected to work with this timeframe as the marketers continue to work alongside Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and other regulatory authorities to resolve the fuel crisis experienced by motorists, businesses and households.

Adeosun said: “Most importantly, MOMAN members have committed resources towards enhanced operations and associated activities to reduce the burden of the current fuel scarcity to our customers.

“Towards this purpose, MOMAN members shall extend opening hours of jetties, depots, and filling stations to a minimum of 18 hours a day and where possible up to 24 hours a day in high density and flagship locations where the security situation permits.

“MOMAN members shall operate these extended hours until the excessive queues subside.”

