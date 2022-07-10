Omokri mocks Tinubu for picking Shettima as running mate, brands ex-governor Boko Haram sympathiser

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has faulted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to pick the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, on Sunday.

Omokri, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, described the ex-Borno governor as a “Boko Haram sympathiser.”



He wrote: “So, APC is giving us Tinubu, a drug lord, and Kashim Shettima, a suspected Boko Haram sympathiser, as presidential candidate and running mate. Really? Is this the best the APC could do? Drugs and terrorism? What a mixture. White heroin and guns! Which way Nigeria?.”

Omokri recalled how former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, had in 2016 accused Shettima of creating and funding Boko Haram during his tenure.

In a separate tweet, he noted that former President Goodluck Jonathan claimed that the ex-governor frustrated the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

