BREAKING: Tinubu picks ex-Borno gov, Shettima as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 election.

Tinubu made the announcement shortly after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura Katsina State.

The former Lagos State governor was accompanied on the trip to Daura by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Shettima will replace Kabir Masari whose name was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Tinubu’s running mate on June 17.

In a chat with journalists after the meeting, the APC presidential candidate said the former Borno State governor’s choice was based on his competence, capability, reliability, and ability.

“Kashim Shettima is the substantive running mate. Although I have not discussed it with him, I have disclosed it to you,” Tinubu told journalists.

