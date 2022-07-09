INSECURITY: Tinubu hints at saboteurs among Nigerians

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hinted at saboteurs amongst Nigerians in the aftermath of the devastating twin attacks on the Kuje Correctional facility and President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy.

Tinubu stated this call on Friday, in his Eid message, which he personally signed.

He decried the a situation in which some citizens seek to “bring this nation and Islam into disrepute through their destructive and violent actions.

“They seek to pit brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, and religion against religion. They want to break the peaceful order of society”, he said.

However, the former Lagos State Governor expressed confidence about a better Nigeria, asking all citizens to repel and eschew evil.

“But Allah has placed us here to build a better Nigeria by taking care and seeing all of its inhabitants as our brothers and sisters regardless of ethnicity, faith and region. This we shall do. And no amount of evil or terror from whatever quarter shall stop us from fulfilling what Allah has commanded us to do.

“Thus, I ask you to continue to believe in the excellent nation Nigeria can be. Let us eschew violence and those who cause and sponsor it. Let us not forget the poor and vulnerable among us. Let us demonstrate brotherly concern and compassion and give succour to those unable to help themselves.

“This Eid, we beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor and give us the courage and wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would seek to hurt the innocent and impair this nation,” Tinubu implored.

