Ondo varsity lecturers to begin strike over unpaid salaries | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ondo varsity lecturers to begin strike over unpaid salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, chapter, will begin an indefinite strike on April 1 over unpaid salaries.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a congress held on Wednesday in Okitipupa, and jointly signed by ASUU Chairman in the university, Mr. Dipo Akomolafe, and the Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Olorunisola, respectively, the union asked its members to comply with the directive until the institution’s management paid all outstanding salaries for the first quarter of this year.
The union added that several meetings with the university management in a bid to resolve the matter had not yielded positive results.
The communiqué read: “Several meetings have been held by the union and the university management over outstanding salaries for the first quarter, which did not have a positive result.
“After careful and comprehensive discussions by the union members, the Congress unanimously resolved that all members should commence a ‘No Pay, No Work action.’
“The action is effective from 12:01 a.m. on April 1, if all outstanding salaries were not fully paid before 12.00 midnight March 31.”
