One day after meeting with governors, FG insists no going back on autonomy for state legislature, judiciary

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Tuesday the Executive Order 10 signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari would be implemented strictly in accordance with the law.

Malami, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, stressed that there was no going back on the implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary.

The AGF said the Federal Government would not retreat on the Executive Order which was primarily aimed at deepening democracy from grassroots and ensure effective implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers in Nigeria in compliance with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the federal government would work with the governors in the implementation of the Executive Order to ensure its success and bring about the age-long accelerated development Nigerians had been yearning for in the legislature and judiciary at the state level.

Malami expressed delight at the governors’ readiness to abide with the constitutionality of the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary, saying the essence of the Executive Order was to see to the implementation of the autonomy without further delay.

Malami had led the federal government’s delegation in a meeting with governors on the subject on Monday.

